Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) were up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 17,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 38,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.