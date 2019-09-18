Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $44.70, approximately 3,632,824 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,991,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 529.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,158,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 974,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7,021.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 864,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after purchasing an additional 851,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

