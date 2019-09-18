Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 19,610 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $523,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.28. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $48.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nutanix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

