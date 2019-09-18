Novo Holdings A S Trims Stake in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Novo Holdings A S reduced its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,257,156 shares during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Novo Holdings A S owned 0.36% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NBRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,334. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.43. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

