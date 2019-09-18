Novo Holdings A S Invests $289,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up about 0.0% of Novo Holdings A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Novo Holdings A S owned about 0.09% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PTGX traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 3,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

