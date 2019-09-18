Novavax (NVAX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX):

9/10/2019 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

8/31/2019 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

8/29/2019 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

8/14/2019 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NVAX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Novavax Inc alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $31,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.