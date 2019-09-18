Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $377.58

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $377.58 and last traded at $375.97, with a volume of 617519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.65 and a 200 day moving average of $315.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $73,898,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

