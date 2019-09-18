Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 233800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

