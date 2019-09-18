Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 851,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,026 shares during the quarter. Flotek Industries accounts for 2.5% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 291.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg acquired 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%.

FTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

