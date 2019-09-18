Nordic Gold (CVE:NOR) Shares Down 10%

Nordic Gold Inc (CVE:NOR)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Nordic Gold Company Profile (CVE:NOR)

Nordic Gold Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold, precious, and base metal properties primarily in Canada and internationally. It holds 100% interest in the Laiva Mine property located in Raahe, Finland; and 49% interest in the Sheslay that comprise 19 mineral claim licenses located in the Atlin mining division of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

