Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX):

9/10/2019 – Noble Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Noble Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Noble Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Noble Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Noble Midstream Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/7/2019 – Noble Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 311,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

