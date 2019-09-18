Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.65

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 126298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 94,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

