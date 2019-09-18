Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.65

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 126298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.
NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 94,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.
About Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
