Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Lowered by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 14.4% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $54,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 11,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,361. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

