Nexo Reaches One Day Volume of $10.79 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX and Mercatox. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00216370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01231318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017335 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020411 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, YoBit, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

