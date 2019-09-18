New Jersey Resources Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $434.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.