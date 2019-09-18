Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 107.5% against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $283,705.00 and $43.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 210.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.