NEM (XEM) Price Up 13.2% This Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $437.99 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kryptono, Koineks and BTC Trade UA.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Huobi, Binance, CoinTiger, Iquant, Kryptono, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, Koineks, Exrates, HitBTC, Liquid, Poloniex, Livecoin, B2BX, Kuna, Zaif, Bithumb, Coinbe, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bitbns, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, COSS and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.