Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.22, 2,691,148 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,042,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,576 shares of company stock worth $3,660,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

