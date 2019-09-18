Nectar (NEC) Hits One Day Volume of $31.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nectar has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $32.15 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00147091 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,142.52 or 0.99290866 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003672 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000568 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

