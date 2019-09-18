National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.79% of National Presto Industries worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 247,170 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 9,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE NPK traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $90.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 4.93. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $133.95.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.