National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 473.33 ($6.18).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NEX stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 424.80 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 358,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 450.20 ($5.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 411.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 5.16 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In other National Express Group news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

