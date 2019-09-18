National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to post $171.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.68 million and the lowest is $162.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $145.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $666.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.80 million to $688.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $803.68 million, with estimates ranging from $749.90 million to $857.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 142,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $657,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

