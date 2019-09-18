National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKSH. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $39.72 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.