Narrative Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $132,116.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00213222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.01200741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017306 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020325 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,563,989 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

