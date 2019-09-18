NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $605,924.00 and approximately $5,908.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, HitBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00213331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.01221572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00096500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

