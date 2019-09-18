Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 5,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $458,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 526,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,308,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,196 shares of company stock valued at $760,755. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

