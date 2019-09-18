Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.84 million, with estimates ranging from $11.07 million to $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 68,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,889. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 1,031,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,054,332 shares of company stock worth $6,162,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motus GI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 991,666 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

