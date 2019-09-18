Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.84 million, with estimates ranging from $11.07 million to $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 68,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,889. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 1,031,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,054,332 shares of company stock worth $6,162,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motus GI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 991,666 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

