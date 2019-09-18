Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.26. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 474,040 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

