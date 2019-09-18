Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 7.1%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.12 and last traded at $132.00, 2,628,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,510,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $3,242,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $303,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,696 shares of company stock worth $33,198,536 in the last three months. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

