Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,635.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,250.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Model N by 7,886.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Model N by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 102,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 4.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 461.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth about $1,754,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 2,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,094. Model N has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $910.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

