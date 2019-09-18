Mithril Ore (MORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $918.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Mithril Ore token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.84 or 0.00194418 BTC on exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $252,984.00 and approximately $918.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00379179 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006863 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000916 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.