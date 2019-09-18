MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.91 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $7,336.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007192 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

