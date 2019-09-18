MIB Coin Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $410,091.00 and approximately $3,312.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 334,628,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,326,553 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

