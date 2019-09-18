MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $359,588.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $359,588.00 and $50,463.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.05145742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027924 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,341,551 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

