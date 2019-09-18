Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. WBB Securities cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 682,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 350,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,047. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

