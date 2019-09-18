Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Up 4.8%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 41,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 156,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.