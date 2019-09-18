McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 84.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 536,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McKesson by 111.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

