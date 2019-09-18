Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.57. Mattel shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 5,993,519 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get Mattel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.