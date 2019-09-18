Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $13.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 143,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.68. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

