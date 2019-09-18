Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 208.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,584,000 after buying an additional 1,320,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,382,000 after buying an additional 212,459 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 30.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

RMD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. 6,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $435,300.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $369,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,229.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.