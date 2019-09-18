Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 104,333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.04. 33,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $136.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.