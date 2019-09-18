Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

