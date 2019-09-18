Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

