Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.19. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,804. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.