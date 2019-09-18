Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 175.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

