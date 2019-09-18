Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,816 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

