Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 246 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

Shares of GS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.02. 42,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

