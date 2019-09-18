Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,357 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $255,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,191. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.