Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 182,512 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,512 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $116,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $28,224.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $27,916.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.69. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

