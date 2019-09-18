Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 2,559,972 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.4% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $230,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 682,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,933. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

